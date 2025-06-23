WAFCON 2024: Madugu Explains Monday’s Omission From Super Falcons’ Squad

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has defended his decision to exclude Monday Gift from his final squad for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Madugu left out Monday from his 24-player squad released last week Friday despite the forward’s impressive form for America’s National Women’s Soccer League, NWSL, side Washington Spirit.

The FC Robo Queens player has registered four goals and one assist in nine league appearances for Spirit.

“These players are all national assets. Leaving anyone out is painful. However, CAF regulations limit the number of players we can take,” Madugu said during a media parley in Abuja.

“We carried out detailed analysis across all positions—assessing strengths, weaknesses, and flexibility. It’s not just Gift; there were others we would have loved to include too.”

Madugu also explained his decision to include experienced striker Asisat Oshoala in the squad.

“It’s not that we didn’t want her or that she wasn’t willing to play. There were permit issues that prevented her from joining us. Asisat brings a lot to the table, and we’re confident she still has much to offer Nigeria,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu






