NPFL: Kano Pillars Close In On New Coach To Replace Abdallah

Ali Nayara, Chairman of the Kano Pillars Management Committee, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the club is in serious search for a successor to Coach Usman Abdallah, and a decision is likely to be made within a matter of days.

“We’re looking for a new coach. But that will be sorted out in a few days’ time,” Nayara said to Completesports.com.

Kano Pillars’ head coach, Usman Abdallah, stepped down from his role in May, leaving the Sai Masu Gida side in search of a new gaffer just two months before the start of the 2025/2026 NPFL season, which kicks off on 22 August, 2025.

Also Read: ‘Osimhen Should Choose What’s Best For Him, Family’ –Okocha

“Yes, we’re looking for a new coach. Or do you have any coach to suggest for us? We’re addressing the issue and, in a few days’ time, we will make our decision public,” Nayara added.

Kano Pillars finished 9th with 53 points in the concluded 2024/2025 campaign.

Abdallah stepped down at the conclusion of the season. He had earlier been suspended following an alleged altercation with the supporters’ club of the four-time Nigeria Premier Football League champions.

By Sab Osuji



