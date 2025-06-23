‘Osimhen Should Choose What’s Best For Him, Family’ –Okocha

Former Nigerian international Austine Okocha has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen must choose what’s best for him and his family.



The Galatasaray star is yet to make a decision on his future after rejecting an offer from Saudi club Al Hilal.



The Nigeria international is expected to leave Napoli on a permanent deal ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and he has already received a number of lucrative contract proposals from interested parties.

Speaking with Sport 247, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner stated that he doesn’t like deciding a player’s future.



“The decision should be his. Whether it goes well or not, he must own it.



“I don’t believe in deciding someone’s future. He should choose what’s best for him and his family.”



