FIFA CWC: Udoh Benched, Sarki, Muhammed Not Included Again As Man City Thrash Al Ain To Reach Round Of 16

Joshua Udoh was an unused substitute as Al Ain suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Group G tie early Monday morning.

Udoh’s Nigerian teammates Rilwanu Sarki and Hassan Muhammed were once again not included in Al Ain’s matchday squad.

The result means Man City, now on six points after two games, have advanced into the round of 16.

Ilkay Gundogan put Man City ahead on eight minutes before 19-year-old Claudio Echeverri netted his first goal for the club with a free-kick in the 27th minute.

Erland Haaland slotted in the third with a penalty in first-half stoppage time and in the 73rd minute, Gundogan struck again to put the Cityzens 4-0 ahead.

Oscar Bobb netted the fifth on 84 minutes and Rayan Cherki grabbed his first City goal by adding the sixth goal in the 89th minute.

In the group’s other encounter Juventus thrashed Wydad Casablanca 4-1 to also book their place in the first knockout round.

Both Man City and Juventus will now face each other in Orlando on Thursday to decide who tops the Group G.

Speaking after the dominant win Man City manager Pep Guardiola said: “Now we have to see whether we’ll be first or second in the group.

“We played a little bit better than the first game, especially in the second half.”



