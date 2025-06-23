Super Falcons Land In Portugal For Pre-WAFCON Friendly

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have arrived Lisbon for their international friendly against Portugal, Completesports.com reports.

10 players made the trip to Lisbon from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The players, who made the trip are; Tochukwu Oluehi, Udoka Unachukwu, Shukurat Oladipo, Sikiratu Isah, and Osinachi Ohale.

Others are; Francisca Ordega, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Usani Miracle, Christy Ucheibe, and Tosin Demehin.

They were joined in Lisbon by former Atletico Madrid striker Rinsola Babajide.

13 more players are still being expected in camp.

Monday’s (today) encounter will take place at the Estádio José Gomes in the Amadora precinct of Lisbon, and will commence at 7pm Portugal time (same time as in Nigeria).

The Super Falcons have another friendly lined up against the Black Queens of Ghana in Morocco on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu



