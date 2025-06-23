‘An Unstoppable Rise’ — CAF Celebrates Oshoala Ahead WAFCON 2024

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, have celebrated Asisat Oshoala ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Oshoala will be making her fifth appearance at the WAFCON finals in Morocco.

The Bay FC striker made her maiden appearance at the competition in Namibia in 2014, helping the Super Falcons win the title.

“While Nigeria’s name is already etched in gold in the tournament’s record books, it was in 2014 that a new name burst onto the scene and never looked back. That of a 20-year-old forward—relatively unknown at the time—who left an indelible mark on the tournament hosted in Namibia,” CAF wrote in their countdown to Morocco 2024.

Read Also:Super Falcons Land In Portugal For Pre-WAFCON Friendly

“That edition proved to be her springboard. Leading the line for the Super Falcons, Asisat Oshoala scored four goals, provided key assists, and quickly established herself as the most influential player of the tournament. In the final, she helped Nigeria defeat Cameroon 2-0 to lift the title—Nigeria’s seventh Women’s AFCON crown. Oshoala, for her part, was named the tournament’s Best Player.”

The 30-year-old is today regarded as face of African women’s football.

The striker holds a record six CAF Women’s Player of the Year titles (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023)—a remarkable achievement.

Oshoala has scored 37 goals in 61 appearances for Nigeria.

She has won the WAFCON title three times with the Super Falcons.

By Adeboye Amosu



