    Balogun: I Would Love To Remain With Rangers For Next 10 Years

    Austin Akhilomen

    Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says he would love to remain with Rangers for the next 10 years.

    The Nigerian international whose contract is expected to expire in the summer, is yet to be offered a contract by Rangers.

    Speaking with Rangers Review, Balogun stated that he would love to remain with the club.

    “I’ve wanted that for ten years, to be a Rangers player, since I stepped into the building.

    “Everyone knows how much I love this club, I embrace everything that it stands for. I’ve really taken it to heart, so if I can stay for another season, I’ll be glad.”



    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer.

