2025 U-20 AFCON: CAF Announces Venues, Dates

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has announced the dates, kick-off times and venues for the group stage and knockout fixtures of the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The 17th edition of the biennial competition will run from 27 April to 18 May 2025, featuring 13 nations competing across three venues in Cairo, Ismailia, and Suez.





Sierra Leone will face the Amajita of South Africa in the opening fixture of the competition in Ismaila on Sunday, 27 April.

Hosts Egypt will take on Zambia same day at the Cairo International Stadium.

Seven-time champions Nigeria will begin their campaign against Tunisia at the June 30 Stadium, Cairo on 1 May.

Senegal will begin their title defence against Central African Republic in the opening Group C match on 2 May in Suez at 18h00 before DR Congo take on Ghana at the same venue at 21h00.

The competition will follow a three-group format. Group A contains five teams, while Groups B and C feature four teams each.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals.

The four semi-finalists will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025.

By Adeboye Amosu



