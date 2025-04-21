NPFL: “Katsina United Capitalised On Abia Warriors’ Fatigue” — Mohammed Talks Up 5-1 Win

Katsina United Head Coach, Azeez Mohammed, has disclosed that the Chanji Boys capitalised on Abia Warriors’ fatigue—caused by their long journey from Umuahia and the harsh weather conditions—to hammer them 5–1 in Saturday’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 34 fixture in Katsina, Completesports.com reports.

The 5–1 triumph marked Katsina United’s biggest result so far this season and came shortly after they suffered a 6–0 drubbing by Ikorodu City on matchday 31 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.





Coach Mohammed further explained that Abia Warriors’ late arrival in Katsina, coupled with the intense heat, took its toll on the visitors, allowing his team to dominate.

“We went hard on them because their long journey—just like when we travelled to Lagos for the Ikorodu City match—affected them. The journey and the weather hit them hard,” Mohammed said during the post-match press conference.

“So, we had to push. We pressed them high, they made a lot of mistakes, and there was space behind them. When you’re fatigued, you leave gaps, and we capitalised on that to get what we wanted. It was a bad day for them and a good day for us.”

The visibly delighted gaffer noted that he knew the game was sealed after his side’s third goal.

“I think the game was won after the third goal. The first two didn’t mean much because they pulled one back quickly.

“After they made it 2–1, we lost a bit of concentration. If they had kept pushing, it could’ve been a problem for us. But when they eased off, we took control. We adjusted our game plan in the second half and got the third goal, which I consider the match-winner.”

The result came as a major relief for Mohammed and his Chanji Boys, lifting them out of the relegation zone to 13th position on the NPFL log with 44 points from 34 games.

He also stressed the importance of the emphatic win, especially with just four fixtures remaining.

“This result and the goals are massive for us, especially after conceding six goals against Ikorodu City. But as you can see, Abia Warriors are no pushovers,” Mohammed added.

“They’re a respected side. They came with a solid game plan, but our boys showed resilience. The two quick goals we scored helped us settle into the game.

“Even though we conceded soon after, the boys kept their heads and kept scoring. It was a bad day for them (Abia Warriors), but we’re happy we converted most of our chances.

“Yes, it’s a battle—as you said—and until the war is over, the battle continues. That means until the season ends.

“This game turned out really well for us—three points and five goals. We’ve been able to reduce our goals deficit and move up the table.

“It’s not over until it’s over. We’ll keep fighting and working hard. Our focus now shifts to our next match against Sunshine Stars, where we hope to get another positive result.”

By Sab Osuji



