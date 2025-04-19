NPFL: Ideye Inspires Enyimba’s Win Over Pillars, Katsina United Thrash Abia Warriors

Brown Ideye was on target as Enyimba defeated Kano Pillars 2-1 in a thrilling matchday 34 encounter in Aba on Saturday.

Joseph Atule opened scoring for Enyimba 10 minutes before the break.





The People’s Elephant doubled their advantage three minutes after the break through Ideye.

Substitute Naibe Akpesiri reduced the deficit for Kano Pillars nine minutes from time.

Enyimba moved to seventh position on the table with 49 points from 34 matches.

Pillars remain in ninth position with 47 points from same number of matches.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United thrashed Abia Warriors 5-1.

Katsina United scored twice in the opening five minutes through Mubarak Said and Lukman Bello, while Antoine Ijoma reduced the deficit for Abia Warriors in the 11th minute.

Bello, Nura Abdulbari and Ahmed Taofeek got the other goals for the hosts.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu holders Rangers defeated Lobi Stars 4-2.

