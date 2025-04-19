7 Fascinating Facts About Nigeria’s Flying Eagles Ahead 2025 U-20 AFCON

Nigeria’s men’s U-20 national football team, the Flying Eagles, alongside 12 other African nations, will vie for glory at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The tournament, set to take place from 27 April to 18 May, also serves as the qualification pathway to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.





Drawn in Group B, the Flying Eagles will face Morocco, Tunisia, and Kenya.

As anticipation builds among Nigerian football fans, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI highlights seven fascinating facts about the Flying Eagles’ legacy in African and global U-20 football.

Most Successful U-20 AFCON Team

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are the most successful team in U-20 AFCON history, having lifted the trophy seven times.

They secured four consecutive titles in 1983, 1985, 1987, and 1989, before adding further championships in 2005, 2011, and 2015.

Ghana (1993, 1999, 2009, 2021) and Egypt (1981, 1991, 2003, 2013) follow with four titles each, while Cameroon, Senegal, Mali, Zambia, Algeria, Morocco, Angola, and Congo have one title apiece.

First Nigerian National Team to Qualify for a FIFA World Cup Tournament

The Flying Eagles made history in 1983 by becoming the first Nigerian national team to qualify for a FIFA World Cup tournament—the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Mexico.

That same year, they were crowned African U-20 champions for the first time.

In the qualifiers, they defeated Gabon 3-0 on aggregate in the first round, edged Zimbabwe 3-2 in the quarter-finals, and overcame Guinea 3-2 in the semi-finals. They clinched the title with a 4-3 aggregate win over Côte d’Ivoire.

First Nigerian Team to Win a Match at a FIFA World Cup

At the 1983 FIFA U-20 World Cup, the Flying Eagles also became the first Nigerian side to win a match at a FIFA World Cup tournament.

They beat the Soviet Union (now Russia) 1-0 in their opening group match, thanks to a 78th-minute goal by Tarila Okoronwanta.

However, a 3-0 loss to Brazil and a goalless draw with the Netherlands meant they narrowly missed out on a place in the quarter-finals.

First African Team to Win a Medal at the FIFA U-20 World Cup

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles were the first African team to win a medal at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, claiming third place in the 1985 edition held in the Soviet Union.

After a 2-0 win against Canada, they lost 2-1 to the hosts. In their final group game, they staged a remarkable comeback to beat Australia 3-2 after being 2-0 down.

They defeated Mexico 2-1 in the quarter-finals, lost 2-0 to eventual champions Brazil in the semis, and avenged their earlier defeat by the Soviet Union with a 3-1 victory on penalties in the third-place play-off.

First African Team to Play in a FIFA U-20 World Cup Final

In 1989, Nigeria became the first African team to reach the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, held in Saudi Arabia.

After opening with a 2-1 win over the hosts, they lost 1-0 to Portugal and drew 1-1 with Czechoslovakia to reach the quarter-finals.

In the quarters, they staged the historic “Damman Miracle”, coming back from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with the Soviet Union, before winning 5-3 on penalties.

A brace from Mutiu Adepoju helped secure a 2-1 semi-final win over the USA, but they fell 2-0 to Portugal in the final.

The Flying Eagles reached the final again in 2005 but lost 2-1 to Argentina, inspired by a young Lionel Messi who scored both goals.

Ghana later reached the final in 1993, 2001, and 2009—winning the 2009 edition against Brazil on penalties, becoming the only African nation to lift the U-20 World Cup.

First Team Ever to Come Back from 4-0 Down at a FIFA World Cup

The Flying Eagles made global headlines at the 1989 U-20 World Cup with a never-before-seen feat: coming from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 against the Soviet Union and winning the tie 5-3 on penalties.

The Soviet Union had taken a seemingly unassailable lead with two goals in each half. However, the Nigerian team produced a sensational comeback in what became known as the “Damman Miracle.”

Held the Record for Fastest Goal in FIFA U-20 World Cup History for 34 Years

At the 1985 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Nigeria’s Monday Odiaka scored just 14 seconds into the Flying Eagles’ opening match against Canada, setting a record for the fastest goal in the tournament’s history.

The match ended 2-0 in Nigeria’s favour, and Odiaka’s record stood for 34 years until Senegal’s Amadou Sagna broke it in 2019, scoring in just 9.6 seconds against Tahiti.



