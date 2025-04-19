U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles’ Group Opponent Unveil Final Squad

Morocco have unveiled their final squad for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The North Africans are in Group B with Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, Tunisia and Kenya.





Head coach, Mohamed Ouahbi included 26 players in the squad

The squad features a blend of domestic talents and overseas-based players, including Stade Rennais defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal and FC Twente centre-back Julien Misbahi.

Union Touarga striker Mouad Dahhak, who has impressed this season in Botola Pro 1, also earns a call-up.

Morocco will face Kenya in their opening fixture of the competition on Thursday, May 1.

Ouahbi’s side will take on seven-time champions Nigeria in their second group game three days later.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Yanis Benchaouch (AS Monaco/France), Ibrahim Gomis (Olympique de Marseille/France) and Abdelhakim Mesbahi (AS FAR).

Defenders: Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal (Amiens SC/France), Smail Bakhty (Sturm Graz/Austria), Ismael Baouf (Anderlecht/Belgium), Issa Habri (Stade Rennes/France), Ahmed Khatir (SK Beveren/Belgium), Hamza Koutoune (OGC Nice/France), Julien Mesbahi (FC Twente/Netherlands) and Fouad Zahouani (Union Touarga).

Midfielders: Ismaël Aouad (RC Lens/France), Amine Boukamir (Charleroi SC/Belgium), Anass El Makkaoui (FUS Rabat), Naoufel El Hannach (PSG/France), Houssam Essadak (Union Touarga), Reda Laalaoui (FUS Rabat) and Saad El Haddad (Venezia FC/Italy).

Forwards: Ayman Erguigue (SD Huesca/Spain), Adam El Mokhtari (Elche/Spain), Ilias Boumassaoudi (FC Den Bosch/Netherlands), Mouad Dahak (Union Touarga), Jones Abdellaoui (RC Celta Vigo/Spain), Adnane Kharroubi (SM Caen/France), Othmane Maama (Montpellier/France), Mohamed Yassir Zabiri (Famalicao/Portugal).

By Adeboye Amosu



