EPL: Onuachu Subbed Off As Southampton Hold West Ham

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was in action as Southampton played out a 1-1 draw against West Ham in Saturday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 23 appearances, has scored four goals and bagged one assist for Southampton this ongoing season.



He was substituted in the 68th minute for Archer after a decent display.

The host took the lead in the 47th minute as Jarrod Bowen finished a counter-attack, his 10th goal in all competitions.



However, Lesley Ugochukwu scored an equaliser in added time for the already-relegated south-coast club, who moved to 11 points to tie the record set by Derby County in 2008.







