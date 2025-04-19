LaLiga: Sadiq Salvages Point For Valencia Against Rayo Vallecano

Substitute Umar Sadiq rescued a point for Valencia against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday.

Cesar Tarrega scored an own goal to hand Rayo Vallecano the lead on the dot of 45 minutes.





Sadiq replaced Andre Almeida six minutes after the hour mark.

The Nigeria then fired home the equaliser from inside the box 16 minutes from time.

It was the lanky striker’s fifth goal of the season, and his first since 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid last month.

Valencia are now unbeaten in their last seven games, their joint longest unbeaten streak since December 2021.

Carlos Corberán’s side occupy 14th position on the table with 38 points from 32 games.

By Adeboye Amosu



