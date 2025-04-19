Ex-Arsenal Star Ramsey Named Cardiff City’s Interim Head Coach

Cardiff City have sacked Omer Riza and installed Aaron Ramsey as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Cardiff are second-bottom in the Championship, a point from safety after losing 2-0 at Sheffield United on Friday.





Riza was handed the job in early December after an impressive stint as interim boss after Erol Bulut was sacked in September.

However, he has been dismissed himself after one win in the last nine Championship games.

“We’d like to thank Omer for his passion and effort during his time as Cardiff City manager and wish him the very best for his next steps in the game,” read a club statement.

Wales legend Ramsey, 34, has been limited to just eight Championship appearances this term due to injury but will now look to inspire his boyhood club to survival across their final three fixtures.

Chris Gunter, Joe Ralls, Tom Hutton and Matthew Bloxham will work on Ramsey’s coaching staff.

Riza took over from the sacked Bulut after Cardiff had made their worst start to a season for 94 years with one point from six games.

After a promising start with an upturn in results, Riza’s interim appointment was made permanent until the end of the season.

But Cardiff have nose-dived since the start of February, winning only twice in that time and are currently bottom of the Championship form table.

Riza angered Cardiff fans earlier this week when he accused “a lot of them” of being “clueless” in their criticism of him and the team.

Wales captain Ramsey rejoined his hometown club Cardiff in the summer of 2023 after a distinguished career with Arsenal and Juventus.

