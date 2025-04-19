Villa Thump Newcastle 4-1 To Keep Top Five Hopes Alive

Aston Villa claimed a huge win in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification with a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle United, pulling within two points of their opponents.

Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana struck either side of a Dan Burn own goal in the second half at Villa Park, where Unai Emery’s team thoroughly deserved their victory.





Ollie Watkins had scored Villa’s opener in the first minute and could have had a perfect hat-trick before half-time, but he twice rattled the woodwork, with those chances coming either side of Fabian Schar’s equaliser.

Villa always carried the greater threat, though, and they pulled clear after Maatsen scored his first Premier League goal, climbing to sixth in the Premier League on 57 points.

They are only behind fifth-placed Nottingham Forest, who travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night, on goal difference, while Newcastle – who were again led by Jason Tindall in Eddie Howe’s absence – stay third with 59 points.

premierleague.com



