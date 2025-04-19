Close Menu
    Czech League : Durosinmi Scores In Viktoria Plzen’s Home Win Over Dukla Praha

    Rafiu Durosinmi was on target as Viktoria Plzen defeated Dukla Praha 4-2 at the Doosan Arena on Saturday.

    Durosinmi scored the home team’s second goal of the evening.


    The Nigerian has how scored five goals and registered one assist in 11 league appearances for Miroslav Koubek’s side.

    The 22-year-old was replaced by Prince Adu in the 68th minute.

    Viktoria Plzen finished the season in second position with 65 points from 30 games.

    They will face Sparta Prague in a Czech Cup game next week Wednesday.


