NPFL: Remo Stars Shoot Down 3SC In Ibadan, Ikorodu City Draw Away

Alex Oyowah scored the decisive goal as Remo Stars boosted their title hopes courtesy of a 1-0 win over Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan on Sunday.

Oyowah nodded home Ismail Sodiq’s cross to the top corner on the half hour mark.





Remo Stars top the standings with 65 points from 34 games.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0 to keep pressure on Remo Stars.

Suleiman Abba’s 84th minute strike separated both teams on the night.

Ikorodu City moved to third position after they were held to a 1-1 draw by El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

Emmanuel Solomon gave Ikorodu City the lead in the 41st minute, while Sama’ila Bello equalised for the hosts four minutes later.

At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, Niger Tornadoes and Bayelsa United also battled to a 1-1 draw.

Tornadoes went in front through Sunday Williams seven minutes before the break.

Rabiu Abdullahi equalised 11 minutes from time to extend Bayelsa United unbeaten streak to nine games.

Former champions Heartland were held to a 0-0 draw by Kwara United at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Vincent Temitope netted the winning goal as Plateau United defeated Akwa United 1-0 in Jos.

Full Results

Heartland 0-0 Kwara Utd

Rivers Utd 1 -0 Sunshine Stars

3SC 0-1 Remo Stars

Plateau Utd 0-0 Akwa Utd

Tornadoes 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

El-Kanemi 1-1 Ikorodu City

By Adeboye Amosu



