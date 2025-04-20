Boniface, Tella Feature As Leverkusen Stumble Again In Title Race

Nigeria internationals Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella were in action for Bayer Leverkusen who were held to a 1-1 draw by St. Pauli in Sunday’s Bundesliga match.

Leverkusen’s penultimate game also ended in a draw after they settled for a goalless affair with visiting Union Berlin.





Leverkusen, who have 64 points courtesy of the draw with St. Pauli, are now eight points behind Bayern Munich in the league table.

Boniface replaced Tella in the 89th minute but could not help them get the winner, as he has now failed to score in his last four fixtures for Xabi Alonso’s side.

While it was Boniface’s 19th league appearance with eight goals, Tella featured in his 23rd topflight game, scoring two goals for the Bundesliga champions.

Leverkusen needed to respond to Bayern Munich’s 4-0 thumping of Heidenheim on Saturday and took the lead on 32 minutes through Patrik Schick.

But with 12 minutes left St. Pauli equalised thanks to Carlo Boukhalfa.

By James Agberebi



