Belgium: Arokodare On Target In Genk’s Home Loss To Union Saint-Gillloise

Tolu Arokodare was on target in KRC Genk’s 2-1 home defeat to Union Saint-Gillloise at Cegeka Arena on Saturday.

Nigerian-born striker Promise David gave Union Saint-Gillloise the lead from the spot three minutes before the break.





David scored the visitors’ second goal five minutes after the break.

The Canada international has so far registered 20 goals across all competitions for Union Saint-Gillloise this season.

Arokodare reduced the deficit for Genk in stoppage time.

The 24-year-old has now scored 19 league goals for Thorsten Fink’s side this term.

Holders Club Brugge top the playoff standings with 42 points from 34 matches, two points ahead of second-placed Genk and Union.



