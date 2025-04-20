Serie A: Lookman Plays 90 Minutes, Chukwueze Subbed On As Atalanta Pip AC Milan

Super Eagles duo of Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze were in action as Atalanta pipped AC Milan 1-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.

Lookman who was making his 27th appearance, has netted 13 goals and bagged five assists this ongoing season for Atalanta.





On the other hand, Chukwueze who came on as a second-half substitution, has made 24 appearances and scored three goals.

After a balanced first half, the only goal of the game came just past the hour mark and it was against the run of play in truth.



Ederson was the man who got it and it would be enough for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side to earn them a win that should book a top four spot.



