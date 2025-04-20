EPL: Ndid Suffers Relegation With Leicester City After Loss To Liverpool

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has suffered the ignominy of being relegated from the Premier League to the EFL Championship with Leicester City after the Foxes lost 1-0 to Liverpool on Sunday.



The Nigerian international was making his 24th appearance and has bagged four assists for the Foxes this ongoing season.



The Reds dominated proceedings at the King Power Stadium but found a goalkeeper in inspired form in Mads Hermansen, until Alexander-Arnold scored around 14 minutes from time having only minutes earlier replaced Conor Bradley.

Read Also: Ebuehi Makes 3rd Serie A Appearance As Relegation-Threatened Empoli Draw Vs Venezia



Liverpool will be crowned champions if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace in midweek. Failing that, a win at home to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend will be sufficient for Arne Slot’s side.



Liverpool have 79 points from 33 games with Arsenal on 66 from 33. Leicester, who have lost an English record nine home league games in a row without scoring, have 18 points and can no longer catch 17th-placed West Ham.







