Ebuehi Makes 3rd Serie A Appearance As Relegation-Threatened Empoli Draw Vs Venezia

Tyronne Ebuehi featured in his third Serie A game of the season in Empoli’s 2-2 home draw with Venezia on Sunday.

Ebuehi, who had been sidelined for most parts of the campaign due to injury, was introduced into the tie with 20 minutes left.





Jacopo Fazzini put Empoli 1-0 ahead on 59 minutes but goals from John Yeboah and Gianluca Busio in the 67th and 85th minutes turned the game around for Venezia.

But in the 87th minute former Chelsea winger Tino Anjorin scored to help Empoli with a share of the points.

The draw means Empoli are winless in eight consecutive games, losing four and drawing four.

Empoli remain in the relegation zone as they occupy 19th place on 25 points, just one point adrift of safety in the league table.



By James Agberebi



