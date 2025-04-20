Iwobi’s 9th EPL Goal Not Enough As Fulham Lose To Chelsea

Alex Iwobi netted his ninth Premier League goal this season which, unfortunately, was not enough as Chelsea came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Also in action for Fulham was Iwobi’s Nigerian teammate Calvin Bassey who played for 90 minutes.





Making his 33rd appearance in the English topflight this season, Iwobi put Fulham ahead in the 20th minute.

With seven minutes left substitute Tyrique equalised for Chelsea before Pedro Neto got the winner in the 93rd minute.

The win took Chelsea to fifth place on 57 points while Fulham are in ninth position on 48 points in the league table.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United continued their poor league form as they lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils have now gone four straight league games without a win (three defeats and one draw), while Wolves have won their last five matches.

A 77th minute strike from Pablo Sarabia was enough to seal the three points for Wolves.

Also at Portman Road, Arsenal thrashed Ipswich Town 4-0 to return to winning ways in the league.

The Gunners had gone into the fixture against Ipswich having drawn back-to-back league ties.

Leandro Trossard scored two goals (14th, 69th minutes) while Gabriel Martinelli (28th minute) and Ethan Nwaneri (88th minute) each got a goal.

Ipswich’s Leif Davies was shown a straight red card on 32 minutes for a bad tackle on Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal, on 66 points, remain in second place and Ipswich are in 18th spot on 21 points.

By James Agberebi



