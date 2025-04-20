Close Menu
    Okereke Bags 8th Turkish Super Lig Goal In Gaziantep’s Away Defeat

    James Agberebi

    David Okereke was on target but it was not enough as Gaziantep lost 2-1 away to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

    Okereke has now taken his league goals to eight, with three assists in 25 appearances.


    The 27-year-old has scored two goals in his last five matches.

    Okereke gave Gaziantep the lead in the ninth minute before Krzysztof Piatek equalised from the penalty spot three minutes before the end of the first half.

    Then in four minutes of first half stoppage time Ivan Brnic got the second goal for Istanbul Basaksehir.

    The defeat leaves Gaziantep in eight place on 42 points in the league table.

