NPFL: Niger Tornadoes Welcome Key Trio For Bayelsa United Clash

Niger Tornadoes will welcome back the trio of Papa Daniel, Ahmed Family and Sabiu Ibrahim for Sunday’s (today) matchDay 34 encounter against Bayelsa United.

Super Eagles midfielder Daniel has recovered from illness, Family has shaken off an injury he sustained in Lagos, while Ibrahim returned from the Flying camp to add depth to the team.





This game marks a crucial test for Niger Tornadoes who suffered their heaviest defeat in the current campaign to Bayelsa United in Yenagoa when they lost 4-1 back in the first stanza of the league.

The season is gradually winding down and the technical crew have dubbed the match as a must-win as the team aim to stay clear of the relegation zone.

While the likes of Victor Okoro and Ifeanyi Okechukwu are in a race to be fit before the next game, Mohammed Hussaini will also miss this weekend’s tie due to card accumulation.

Niger Tornadoes is currently 12th with 43 points on the log, while Bayelsa United is just two points ahead.

A win for Tornadoes would not only be vital but also potentially swap the positions of the two teams going into the next fixtures, giving Tornadoes a slight advantage.



