NWSL: Gift Monday Scores Winner For Washington Spirit Vs Orlando Pride

Gift Monday scored the winning goal on her first start as Washington Spirit defeated Orlando Pride 1-0 in their NWSL clash.

Monday capitalised on an error by Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorehouse to net the winning goal in the 63rd minute.





The Nigerian international pressed Moorehouse as she received a back pass.

The 23-year-old stole the ball one yard out from goal and scored with an easy finish.

The striker was replaced by Chloe Ricketts nine minutes from time.

It was Orlando Pride’s first loss at home since August 25, 2023, a streak of 22 matches.

Washington Spirit have now won four, and drawn one of their opening five matches this season.

Spirit will host East Coast rival Gotham FC at Audi Field in their next game on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



