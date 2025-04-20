Barcelona Aim Subtle Dig At Madrid After Dramatic Comeback Win Vs Celta Vigo

Barcelona fans were treated to a rollercoaster night at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys as their team pulled off a dramatic 4-3 victory against Celta Vigo.

The game looked to be slipping away from the Catalan giants until the dying moments, when a penalty converted by Raphinha deep into injury time completed a stunning comeback.





With this result, Barcelona collected all three points in a match that tested their resilience and fighting spirit.

The match had everything — goals, momentum swings, and late drama. Celta Vigo gave the home side a tough challenge, scoring three times and leading for a good portion of the game. But Barcelona refused to give up.

They clawed their way back, goal by goal, showing composure under pressure. It was a performance that reminded fans what this team is capable of, especially in crunch moments.

After the final whistle, Barcelona’s official Catalan-language X account shared a playful message that caught plenty of attention.

Referring to their dramatic turnaround, they cheekily pointed out how they managed what Real Madrid could not — a successful comeback.

This was clearly a nod to Madrid’s recent failure to overturn a deficit against Arsenal in the Champions League.

“Doncs sí que era setmana de remontada!” (“Well, it was a week of comeback!”),” read the post.

The post did not go unnoticed. It sparked a strong reaction, especially among Real Madrid supporters, many of whom were quick to express their displeasure. Some even suggested this could fuel tensions heading into the Copa del Rey final.

It must be noted that Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to clash twice in the coming weeks — first in the domestic cup final and then in a potentially title-deciding LaLiga fixture at Montjuic.

With form, pride, and silverware on the line, tensions are already running high. Barcelona’s recent win and their bold social media presence have added even more spice to these upcoming encounters.

Barca Universal



