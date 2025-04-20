Close Menu
    Victory Over Liverpool Is My Most Memorable Match –Aina

    Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has described Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield as his most memorable match.

    Recall that Callum Hudson-Odoi the winning goal to stun the Reds in front of their home supporters and also end Arne Slot’s perfect start as Reds boss.

    The Nigerian international made this known in a chat with Nottingham Forest’s YouTube channel.

    He also selected Morgan Gibbs-White’s strike against Wolves as his favourite goal.

    “My favourite moment? I am going to say the 1-0 win over Liverpool.

    “He has kept us in a few games this season. If it weren’t for him, it could have been dark.”



