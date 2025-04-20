No Restriction On Sadiq’s Playing Time — Valencia Coach Corberán

Valencia head coach, Carlos Corberán has said there is no restriction from the management of the club on how to use Umar Sadiq.

The Nigeria international is on loan at Valencia from another Spanish club Real Sociedad.





Sadiq was surprisingly left on the bench in Los Che’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.



The 27-year-old was introduced in the 66th minute and scored the equaliser 14 minutes from time.

“At no point has this Club imposed any restrictions on any player. In fact, in the Real Sociedad match, it was an injury that prevented the player from playing,” Corberán was quoted by the club’s official website.

“Imagine the level of commitment to achieving this goal. I’ve never had any restrictions, quite the opposite.”

Sadiq has scored five goals in 10 league appearances for Valencia.



