Morocco 2025: Flamingos Get Cash Reward For Win Over Algeria

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and billionaire businessman Kunle Soname have announced a cash gift of N6m for the Flamingos.

The Flamingos thrashed Algeria 4-0 in the first leg of their 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round tie at the Remo Stars Stadium on Saturday.





Queen Joseph (brace), Zainab Raji and Aishat Animashaun were on target for Nigeria in the game.

NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau announced the cash gift after the game.

Gusau explained that that the sum of N2m is from the NFF while the sum of N4m is a gift from Soname.

Bankole Olowookere’s side will face the Algerians in the reverse fixture at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida on Friday.

The overall winners will earn a berth at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

By Adeboye Amosu



