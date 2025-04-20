We Want To Keep The Momentum Going –Trossard Speaks After Arsenal’s Win Vs Ipswich

Leandro Trossard had said he and his Arsenal teammates plan to keep the momentum going after recording a comfortable 4-0 win against Ipswich Town in Sunday’s Premier League match.

After registering his first-ever Arsenal brace in the win against Ipswich, Trossard admitted that he’s feeling the confidence flowing at a crucial point in the campaign.





The Belgian forward’s brace means he has scored three goals in his last four games, and take his tally to nine in all competitions this season.

And after he was tasked with leading the line in recent weeks, he stated that he is pleased that the goals have started to flow again, with a Champions League semi-final on the horizon.

Assessing his form right now, Trossard said post-match: “I’m very confident. I think everyone needs to be on their toes and be ready to play. There are some big games coming up so I think everyone wants to be confident as well going into these games and I’m really happy with it.

“As forward players this is how you want to be, and it’s good for everyone. It is always nice to be on the scoresheet to help your team to get a win so I’m really happy.”

As for his favourite from his two-goal haul, he opted for: “The second one. I think we had a lot of corners prior to that and we tried to play short. We kept going and then, at the end, we got the reward.

“It’s been a good win today, four goals and a clean sheet. I don’t think we can ask for more.

“We want to win every game and also in the Premier League I know it’s been up and down, but we want to keep the momentum going and I think that’s what we did today, and now we can look forward to the next one.”



