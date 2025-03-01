Balogun Returns To Training Ahead Rangers Vs Motherwell

Leon Balogun is in line to make his return for Rangers against Motherwell on Saturday (today) following a spell on the sidelines with injury.

Balogun sustained an injury in Rangers’ UEFA Europa League clash with Manchester United at the Old Trafford last month.





The Nigeria international was replaced after the break by Ross McCausland.

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson provided a positive injury update on the experienced centre-back ahead of the clash with Motherwell.

“Balogun, Souttar and Sterling trained today – just need to see reactions after training. It was great to have them back and I will touch base with the medical team in the morning,” Ferguson told a press conference.

The 36-year-old has scored once in 13 league appearances for the Light Blues this season.

Rangers will hope to build on Wednesday’s 4-2 win against Kilmarnock at the Rugby Park.

By Adeboye Amosu



