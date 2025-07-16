Barcelona Hand Yamal Iconic No. 10 Jersey

Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona have handed Lamine Yamal the iconic number 10 Jersey.

The Catalan giants made the announcement in a post on their X handle on Wednesday.

Yamal inherited the number next season from Ansu Fati, who completed a season-long loan move to Ligue 1 club AS Monaco earlier this month.

The announcement comes as Yamal faces an investigation from the Spanish government into possible breaches of disability laws following allegations that individuals with dwarfism were hired as entertainers at his 18th birthday party.

The confirmation of Yamal’s new number was made at an event with the winger and his family to celebrate his new contract, which was agreed on last month and runs until 2031.

Lionel Messi wore the number 10 jersey at Barcelona from 2008 until his departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

The Argentine great became a legend at the Camp Nou, helping Barcelona win 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues while becoming Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer.

Messi also took over the iconic shirt from legendary Brazilian forward Ronaldinho.

Fati succeeded Messi as the No. 10 in 2021 but a series of injuries saw him struggle to maintain his place in the Barça team.

Yamal helped Barcelona beat bitter rivals Real Madrid to La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles.

Also, he played a massive role as Barcelona reached the UEFA Champions League before losing dramatically to Inter Milan in the semi-finals.



