Super Eagles Defender Set To Join French Club Nantes

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem is on the verge of sealing a return to French club Nantes.﻿

According to French news outlet, Lequipe, Nantes have reached agreement with the versatile defender.

Awaziem spent time on loan at Nantes during the 2017/28 season.

The 28-year-old made 22 league appearances for the club, with one goal to his name.

The versatile defender is moving to Nantes from Major League Soccer, MLS, outfit Colorado Rapids.

Awaziem started his professional career with Portuguese club FC Porto.

He has also spent time on loan with Caykur Rizezpor, Leganes, Boavista, Alanyaspor, and Hajduk Split.

The former El-kanemi Warriors star has scored once in 33 appearances for Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu



