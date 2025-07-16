Lookman Agrees Personal Terms With Former Serie A Champions

Inter Milan have reportedly had an informal agreement with Nigeria international Ademola Lookman.

But the Nerazzurri must first satisfy Atalanta’s demands for the reigning African Player of the Year before a deal can proceed.

According to Corriere dello Sport on Wednesday morning confirmed that Lookman is now a ‘priority’ for Inter as they look to strengthen their forward line following the exits of Joaquin Correa and Marko Arnautovic at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Inter have been informed that Atalanta are seeking a fee in the region of €50m for the reigning African Player of the Year, but reports indicated that Inter are hoping to strike a deal for a sum in the region of €40m instead.

Now, according to Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia) Inter already have the basis of an agreement with Lookman in place on personal terms, but that is redundant if the club are unable to come to an agreement with Atalanta over a transfer fee.

Also Read: Cassano: Lookman Will Be Perfect Replacement For Kvaratskhelia At Napoli

In a boost for Inter, Sky detailed that the former Serie A champions are willing to invest €40m up front, which does not require any other first-team players to be sold beforehand.

Wednesday’s update claimed that Chelsea’s French forward Christopher Nkunku, Juventus’s Nico Gonzalez and Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho are among the alternative attacking options for the Nerazzurri this summer.

Lookman bagged a hat-trick in the 2023/2024 Europa League final as Atalanta thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

It was Atalanta’s first-ever European trophy as they inflicted a first defeat on Leverkusen who had gone unbeaten heading into tjr final.

By James Agberebi



