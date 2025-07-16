Done Deal: Nigerian Defender Completes Move To Zambian Club Power Dynamos

Zambian Super League champions Power Dynamos have completed the signing of Nigerian defender Ayodeji Bamidele, Completesports.com reports.

Lombe Chipupu’s side signed the player from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, outfit Shooting Stars.

Bamidele put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Aba Yellow.

The elegant defender had an impressive campaign for Shooting Stars in the NPFL last season.

The move presents him with the opportunity of playing in the CAF Champions League next season.

Bamidele once represented Nigeria at the U-17 level.

He was part of Golden Eaglets side to the 2015 African U-17 Nations Cup in Niger.

By Adeboye Amosu




