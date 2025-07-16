Atletico Madrid Set Sights On Super Eagles Star

Atletico Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman as they look to strengthen their squad this summer.



The Nigerian international has been the most sought-after player in Europe, with clubs such as Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Juventus keen to sign him.



According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he said that Atletico Madrid remain interested in Lookman and have held talks with the Nigerian forward in recent days.

The former Leicester City star has experienced a phenomenal resurgence at Atalanta, emerging as one of the most prominent attackers in Europe.



After leading Atalanta to Europa League glory in the 2023/24 season, the 27-year-old followed up with a prolific campaign last term, bagging 20 goals and seven assists in all competitions.



His versatility to play as a focal point in the attack, as a second striker, and on the wings makes him an enticing proposition.



