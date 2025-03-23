Barcelona Line Up Move For Lookman

LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.

Lookman, according to Spanish news hub, Mundo Deportivo is a possible option for Hansi Flick’s side in the summer transfer window.





The Nigeria international will be entering the final year of his Atalanta contract in the summer.

The 27-year-old was close to linking up with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Atalanta will reportedly demand €60m from interested suitors.

The Bergamo club are willing to allow Lookman leave this summer.

Lookman has registered 20 goals across all competitions for La Dea this season.

Barcelona also have Athletico Bilbao’s Nico Williams, AC Milan winger Rafael Leao and Liverpool’ Luis Diaz on their radar.

By Adeboye Amosu



