Barcelona Strip Ter Stergen Of Captaincy

Barcelona have stripped keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen of the club captaincy following disciplinary proceedings against the Germany international.

The 33-year-old, who last played when he turned out for his country in June, underwent a back operation, external at the end of July.

According to reports, (via BBC Sport) his dispute with Barcelona arises from his unwillingness to allow them to share his medical data with La Liga, which could allow the club to register new players depending on his length of absence.

Ter Stegen recently published a post on social media, external saying he would be out for three months whereas La Liga rules require a player to remain sidelined for at least four months to be considered a long-term absentee.

The La Liga champions’ summer signings have included the arrival of keeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol and England striker Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.

In a statement, Barcelona said, “following the disciplinary proceedings opened against player Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and until this matter is definitively resolved, the club, by mutual agreement with the sporting direction and the coaching staff, has decided to temporarily withdraw his role as first-team captain”.

They added: “During this period, the duties of first captain will be assumed by the current vice-captain, Ronald Araujo.”

Ter Stegen has made more than 400 appearances for Barcelona since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 and his honours include winning the Champions League and six La Liga titles with the club.



