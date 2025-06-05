Barcelona Weigh Move For Lookman

LaLiga giants Barcelona are weighing up a move for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

Manager Hansi Flick has personally endorsed the move according to Catalan news outlet, 3cat.

The Blaugurana have Liverpool winger Luis Diaz on top of their list, but they are finding it difficult to prise him away from the Reds.

Diaz have also been linked with a move to Saudi club Al Ahli.

Read Also:Nations League S/final: Ronaldo’s Goal Earns Portugal First Win Over Germany In 25 Years

Lookman, who has one-year left on his contract with Atalanta is open to leaving La Dea this summer.

The 27-year-old was close to joining Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The Nigeria international scored 15 goals and registered five assists in 31 league appearances for Atalanta in the 2024/25 season.

The Bergamo club are expected to demand around €60m to sell the tricky winger.

By Adeboye Amosu



