‘Dessers Is A Good Finisher’ –Utaka

Former Nigerian international John Utaka has described Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers as a good finisher.
Recall that the Rangers scored a goal as Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-1 in the Unity Cup, continuing his habit of tormenting the Black Stars.
Dessers has netted four times in seven appearances for Nigeria, all in non-competitive fixtures.
Speaking with Brila FM, Utaka stated that Dessers deserves to be given more opportunities to prove his worth in the Super Eagles.
“He’s a good finisher, I saw his goal against Ghana, he was very composed.
“He shows quality, to score that kind of goal requires maturity. I think it’s high time they gave him a chance,” Utaka said.
Yes o! If they were giving him all those chance they were busy giving that content creator Boniface by now we would have been aiming to win our 5th afcon title…and in the last world cup, the super eagles would have been the one in the semi finals of the world cup not Morocco or better still it would have been two African teams at the seni finals Morocco and us cos they deserved it too
So now for me my conclusion is this dude now has automatic jersey for the super eagles whether eguaveon and some corrupt nff official like it or not…
We all know that Dessers is a good finisher. Oshimen and Dessers should be our no 1 and no2 strikers.
Boniface is not ready yet. I need to see more of Arokodare.
I think they, Eric Chelle, Eguavoen and NFF have decided on Cyriel Dessers not to be included in an official match.
I have a reliable reason for this. After Nigeria won the Unity Cup, they grant an interview with Chelle, and in that interview, when the gaffer was mentioning his strikers, he did not mention Cyriel Dessers; he even mentioned Boniface, Naco and Arokodare.
This should tell Nigerians that Cyriel Dessers may not play for Nigeria when the World Cup resumes in September.
My question is, what did Cyriel Kolawole Dessers do wrong?
What have our ex-players seen in Dessers that makes them believe he should be included in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers and Afcon squad that Eguavoen and NFF did not see?
Why do Eguavoen and NFF continue hurting the innocent Dessers for no reason?
I am very happy for Dessers because he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands to introduce himself at the Unity Cup, and there is no doubt of his maturity, ability, capability, and positioning in front of the goal. He is well-composed when it comes to scoring goals.
Out of seven appearances, he has scored four goals. What else does Eguavoen want from Kolawole?
If it is a brown envelope, they, Eguavoen and NFFare expecting from Cyriel, they should forget it. Dessers will represent Nigeria without paying anything.
Nigerians know good things when they see one. Just because Oshimen is ahead of Dessers in the Super Eagles makes Kolawole a second striker otherwise, I don’t see any of our strikers putting him on the bench.
I want to see what Boniface, Arokodare and Umar can offer the Super Eagles tomorrow. Fingers crossed. God has chosen you, Cyriel Dessers, to be part of the World Cup qualifiers and the Afcon team. We are watching Eguavoen and NFF so closely. Good luck Super Eagles. Ire o. God bless Nigeria!!!
Hmmm pipo nor go heard word again na due to omo9ja raking about Desserts, Kolawole dis, Desserts dat kai! Wunu don enter gbege na lol
I already saying this many times, omo9ja why are you copying everiting I a Ghanaian man say? Like Tupac say you copy my style- I been calling for Desserts to be Nigreains nuber 1 strikers for long time- in fact I a Ghanaian am de first one to call for dis.