‘Dessers Is A Good Finisher’ –Utaka

Former Nigerian international John Utaka has described Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers as a good finisher.



Recall that the Rangers scored a goal as Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-1 in the Unity Cup, continuing his habit of tormenting the Black Stars.



Dessers has netted four times in seven appearances for Nigeria, all in non-competitive fixtures.

Speaking with Brila FM, Utaka stated that Dessers deserves to be given more opportunities to prove his worth in the Super Eagles.



“He’s a good finisher, I saw his goal against Ghana, he was very composed.



“He shows quality, to score that kind of goal requires maturity. I think it’s high time they gave him a chance,” Utaka said.



