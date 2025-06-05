New Al Hilal Boss Inzaghi Approves Osimhen Pursuit

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have stepped up their pursuit of Victor Osimhen following endorsement from their new manager Simone Inzaghi.
The Nigeria international is open to joining the Blue Waves, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.
” Victor Osimhen remains high on Al Hilal list as new striker with talks ongoing to bring in the Nigerian forward,” Romano wrote on his X account.
“€75m release clause available, Al Hilal are working on player side for a target now also approved by Simone Inzaghi.”
The former Lille star has also been presented with a lucrative contract worth $30m per season plus bonuses
The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.
The powerful striker scored 37 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side. He won the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup with the club.
By Adeboye Amosu
Even okocha told this fool to sacrifice and either move to a proper league but this dude wont listen…
You this monkey post, when will you learn to control your tongue rightly. must you abuse someone before making your point? allow Osimhen to make his decision, not to follow what people are saying. he owns his life not others.
Osihmen Mosimen! Osihmen zigizaga . Jah Jehovah will crown all your efforts with success regardless of where you go. Stay blessed.
Heaven bless Osihmen greatly .
Osimen only knows what is best for him. If I were him I would chase or follow the money now that he is still hot and active. A footballer career is very short and unpredictable. One on the field injury can end his career or reduce his productivity so he should make hay while the sun still shines and forget about league prestige.