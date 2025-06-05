New Al Hilal Boss Inzaghi Approves Osimhen Pursuit

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have stepped up their pursuit of Victor Osimhen following endorsement from their new manager Simone Inzaghi.

The Nigeria international is open to joining the Blue Waves, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

” Victor Osimhen remains high on Al Hilal list as new striker with talks ongoing to bring in the Nigerian forward,” Romano wrote on his X account.

“€75m release clause available, Al Hilal are working on player side for a target now also approved by Simone Inzaghi.”

The former Lille star has also been presented with a lucrative contract worth $30m per season plus bonuses

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

The powerful striker scored 37 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side. He won the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup with the club.

By Adeboye Amosu



