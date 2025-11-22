Bayern Winger Luis Diaz Gets Three-Match Ban For Red Card Against PSG

Bayern Munich will be without Luis Diaz when they face Arsenal in the Champions League next week after the attacker received a three-match ban for his red card against Paris St-Germain, BBC Sport reports.

Diaz scored twice in Bayern’s 2-1 win over holders PSG on 4 November, but was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Achraf Hakimi shortly before half-time.

The challenge left Morocco’s Hakimi with a severely sprained left ankle and he has not played since.

Uefa deemed Diaz’s tackle to be “serious rough play” and banned the Colombian for three games.

He will miss the trip to Arsenal on 26 November as well as home matches against Sporting and Union Saint-Gilloise on 9 December and 21 January respectively.

Earlier on Friday Bayern manager Vincent Kompany said he expected Diaz to receive a one-match suspension.

Bayern are top of the Champions League standings with 12 points after four games, ahead of Arsenal and Inter Milan on goal difference.

Diaz has scored three goals in four Champions League games for Bayern this season after joining from Liverpool in the summer, while he has netted six times in 10 Bundesliga matches.



