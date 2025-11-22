Osimhen Will Be Fit For Fenerbahce Clash — Özbek

Galatasaray president Durzan Özbek has revealed Victor Osimhen will be fit for the Istanbul derby with Fenerbahce.

Osimhen sustained an injury while on international duty with Nigeria last Sunday.

The Turkish Super Lig champions announced on Wednesday the striker has already started treatment on the injury.

The 26-year-old is expected to miss Saturday’s league clash with Gençlerbirliği.

Ozbek confirmed that Osimhen will be available for selection against Fenerbahce on Monday, 1 December.

“He’ll likely have a recovery period of approximately two weeks. Our focus is on Osimhen being ready for the Fenerbahçe match. Our doctors are working on that,” Özbek told Hurriyet.

The 26-year-old has scored nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



