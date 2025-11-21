Galatasaray Can Sell Osimhen At Any Time — Ozbek

Galatasaray president Durzan Ozbek has hinted that Victor Osimhen could be sold by the Turkish Super Lig champions at any time,reports Completesports.com.

After spending the 2024/25 season on loan at the RAMS Park, the Yellow and Reds bought the Nigeria international from Serie A club Napoli for €75m in the summer.

Osimhen was recently linked with a move to La Liga giants, Barcelona.

The Blaugurana have reportedly lined him up as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.



Ozbek Ready To Sell Osimhen

Ozbek failed to rule out the possibility of selling the striker in future.

“We said that if we bought Osimhen, Galatasaray will benefit from this deal. Given his age and performance, he’s a player who can be sold to another club at any time,” Ozbek told GT Spor.

“All these factors positively influenced our decision on Osimhen.

“Galatasaray’s financial situation also made this transfer possible.”

