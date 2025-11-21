Man City Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Trip To Newcastle

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City will be without two key players for his side’s clash against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Guardiola’s side head to St James’ Park having won four matches in a row in all competitions.

The latest of those victories was a comfortable 3-0 win over reigning champions Liverpool in the final Premier League game before the international break.

Those three points moved Manchester City into second place in the Premier League table and whilst they cannot leapfrog Arsenal to the summit this weekend, they know that a victory on Tyneside would close the gap to the current leaders to just a point before the north London derby on Sunday.

However, City will head to the north east without the services of both Mateo Kovacic and Rodri.

Kovacic has been ruled-out of action with an ankle injury, whilst Rodri is sidelined with a thigh injury, one that was serious enough to keep him out of action with Spain during the most recent international break.

Speaking about the current injury situation at the club, Guardiola (via The Shields Gazette) said: “Everybody is fit except Kova and Rodri.

“Rodri is making good steps. He knows we have to take real time to recover mentally and physically and to be consistent from now until the end.”



