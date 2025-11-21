Ex-Man City Captain Fernandinho Retires From Professional Football At 40

Former Manchester City and Brazil midfielder Fernandinho has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 40-year-old took part in a farewell charity match at Arena da Baixada after last featuring for Athletico Paranaense, where he also started his career, in 2024.

After helping guide Shakhtar Donetsk to six league titles and the 2009 UEFA Cup (now Europa League), Fernandinho earned himself a move to City.

He won five Premier League titles during his time in Manchester while also lifting the EFL Cup six times.

Also Read: I Recommended Zubimendi To Arsenal –Monreal

Fernandinho has made the eighth-most Premier League appearances for Man City (264), registering 20 goals and 19 assists across those matches, while he also recorded the fifth-most interceptions for the club in the competition (380).

His only silverware with Brazil came in the 2019 Copa America, though he did make 10 appearances at World Cup finals, scoring once.

After the charity match, Fernandinho told GeGlobo (via Bein Sport): “I already got tired running for 30 minutes today.

“In football, there’s nothing that motivates me anymore. Everything I could enjoy, I enjoyed. Now, it’s time to enjoy time with the family.”



