EPL: Arokodare, Uche Clash As Wolves Host Crystal Palace

Super Eagles duo of Tolu Arokodare and Christantus Uche will clash on Saturday as Wolves confront Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Arokodare Targets First EPL Goal; Uche Keen For Starting XI

Arokodare, who has made seven appearances for Wolves this ongoing season, will be hoping to open his Premier League goal account against the Eagles.



On the other hand, Uche will be targeting a starting shirt for Crystal Palace, having featured three times as a substitute in the league this season.

Wolves Rooted Bottom Of The Table

Rooted to the bottom of the table and already eight points adrift of safety, the Old Gold have failed to win any of their 11 Premier League games this season.



Tasked with turning Wolves’ fortunes around, new boss Rob Edwards knows the club inside out having previously represented them as a player, coach and Under-23s manager.



Edwards will hope to make an instant impact with Wolves this weekend, but success against Crystal Palace is not a given for the Old Gold, who have won just one of their last nine Premier League meetings with the Eagles



After concluding the month of October with an eye-catching 3-0 EFL Cup win at Liverpool, Crystal Palace have since put together a three-game unbeaten run in November across all competitions, with wins over Brentford (2-0) and AZ Alkmaar (3-1) followed by a goalless stalemate with Brighton a fortnight ago.

Head To Head

Palace boast a stronger record against Wolves, though, as they have won 57% of their Premier League meetings with the West Midlands outfit (W8 D2 L4), their highest win rate against any team they have faced more than 10 times in the division.

Possible Starting Lineup

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Johnstone; S. Bueno, Krejci, Toti; Tchatchoua, J. Gomes, Andre, Munetsi, H. Bueno; Arais, Strand Larsen



Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta



