Awoniyi Ruled Out Of Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has ruled out Taiwo Awoniyi from Saturday’s trip to Liverpool, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has enjoyed a new lease of life at the City Ground lately following the arrival of Dyche after barely featuring under Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

Awoniyi make a big impact after replacing Igor Jesus in the 59th minute of Forest’s 3-1 victory over Leeds United before the international break.

The 28-year-old is now expected to spend time on the sidelines due to the injury.

“Taiwo was terrific when he came on. Unfortunately, we’ve lost him with a bit of an injury so we will see how that settles down,” Dyche said during his interaction with the media ahead of the clash with Liverpool.

The striker has made five appearances across all competitions for the Tricky Trees this season.

Forest are seeking to earn back-to-back league victories at Anfield for the first time since 1963 after their 1-0 win over the Reds last season.

One point for Dyche’s side could be enough to lift them out of the relegation zone as they aim to continue their unbeaten streak.

By Adeboye Amosu



